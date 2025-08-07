John nudging Anurag to make 'No Smoking' sequel for years

John Abraham really wants to make a sequel to his 2007 film No Smoking with director Anurag Kashyap. He's been nudging Kashyap for years, saying, "People make sequels out of hit films. Let's make a No Smoking part two."

Why does John want to make a sequel? No Smoking was a box office flop when it came out, but over time it became a cult favorite among movie buffs for its wild, unconventional story.

John played a chain smoker forced into quitting by an intense anti-smoking group.

Even now, he stands by the film and has praised Kashyap's bold filmmaking.

Is Kashyap on board? Kashyap is open to the idea but only if they find a story that lives up to the original's reputation.

He knows how much the film means to its fans and doesn't want to mess with its legacy.