John nudging Anurag to make 'No Smoking' sequel for years
John Abraham really wants to make a sequel to his 2007 film No Smoking with director Anurag Kashyap.
He's been nudging Kashyap for years, saying, "People make sequels out of hit films. Let's make a No Smoking part two."
Why does John want to make a sequel?
No Smoking was a box office flop when it came out, but over time it became a cult favorite among movie buffs for its wild, unconventional story.
John played a chain smoker forced into quitting by an intense anti-smoking group.
Even now, he stands by the film and has praised Kashyap's bold filmmaking.
Is Kashyap on board?
Kashyap is open to the idea but only if they find a story that lives up to the original's reputation.
He knows how much the film means to its fans and doesn't want to mess with its legacy.
John's thoughts on success and failure
John says he owes his success to learning from failure and is all about good storytelling.
He'll be seen next in Tehran on Zee5 from August 14.