'John Wick' action game announced at State of Play
A new John Wick action game has just been announced by Saber Interactive at Sony's State of Play (February 2026).
Keanu Reeves will voice and lend his likeness to John Wick, and director Chad Stahelski is also on board.
Here's what we know about the game
The story takes place years before the movies' Impossible Task, diving into High Table lore with both familiar faces and new characters.
The game targets mature players and will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC—no release date or price yet, but you can wishlist it already.
Lionsgate is also involved in the project
Expect all the signature gun-fu moves, close-quarters combat, wild driving scenes, and cinematic camerawork that make John Wick iconic.
Lionsgate's Jenefer Brown says they're working closely with Saber to capture "We are collaborating closely with Saber's dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films." fans love.