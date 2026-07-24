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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp's darker take on 'A Christmas Carol'
'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp's darker take on 'A Christmas Carol'

'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp's darker take on 'A Christmas Carol'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 24, 2026
12:07 pm
What's the story

The first trailer for Johnny Depp's upcoming film, Ebenezer, has been released. The movie is a darker adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, featuring Depp as the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. The film is directed by Ti West and will be released on November 13.

Trailer details

Trailer features Scrooge interacting with his family

The trailer introduces Depp as Scrooge, who is seen with his on-screen family.

We also see him interact with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) and confront Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint).

The trailer ends with Scrooge shouting his famous catchphrase, "Humbug," at Fred (Sam Claflin).

The film also stars Ian McKellen as Marley and Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

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See the trailer here

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Comic-Con event

Depp surprises fans at Comic-Con

Depp surprised fans with an in-character appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 23.

Dressed as Scrooge, he emerged from a faux snow-covered storefront named Scrooge and Marley and playfully berated the audience.

The actor's unexpected entrance drew a huge crowd, with fans cheering him on as he delivered his iconic line, "Humbug."

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Career update

Depp's comeback to big screen after years

Ebenezer marks Depp's first major film role since Waiting for the Barbarians in 2019 and his stint as the titular villain in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

The film is a collaboration between Paramount Pictures and West, who is known for his work on films like X and Pearl.

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