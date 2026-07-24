'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp's darker take on 'A Christmas Carol'

The trailer introduces Depp as Scrooge, who is seen with his on-screen family.

We also see him interact with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) and confront Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint).

The trailer ends with Scrooge shouting his famous catchphrase, "Humbug," at Fred (Sam Claflin).

The film also stars Ian McKellen as Marley and Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.