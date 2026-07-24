'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp's darker take on 'A Christmas Carol'
What's the story
The first trailer for Johnny Depp's upcoming film, Ebenezer, has been released. The movie is a darker adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, featuring Depp as the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. The film is directed by Ti West and will be released on November 13.
Trailer details
Trailer features Scrooge interacting with his family
The trailer introduces Depp as Scrooge, who is seen with his on-screen family.
We also see him interact with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) and confront Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint).
The trailer ends with Scrooge shouting his famous catchphrase, "Humbug," at Fred (Sam Claflin).
The film also stars Ian McKellen as Marley and Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Bah! Humbug! Watch the new trailer for EBENEZER starring Johnny Depp. Only in theatres November 13. pic.twitter.com/pQQXC8fDaZ— Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie) July 23, 2026
Comic-Con event
Depp surprises fans at Comic-Con
Depp surprised fans with an in-character appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 23.
Dressed as Scrooge, he emerged from a faux snow-covered storefront named Scrooge and Marley and playfully berated the audience.
The actor's unexpected entrance drew a huge crowd, with fans cheering him on as he delivered his iconic line, "Humbug."
Career update
Depp's comeback to big screen after years
Ebenezer marks Depp's first major film role since Waiting for the Barbarians in 2019 and his stint as the titular villain in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.
The film is a collaboration between Paramount Pictures and West, who is known for his work on films like X and Pearl.