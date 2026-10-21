Johnson appears elderly alongside Leber in 'Lizard Music' photo
Dwayne Johnson has totally switched up his look for the upcoming movie Lizard Music, set to release in 2027.
He's playing an elderly man this time: think gray facial and what appeared to be facial prosthetics, a tan trench coat, and a floppy hat.
A new behind-the-scenes photo from October 20, 2026, shows him and young co-star Theo Clark Leber each carrying a slice of cheese pizza.
Safdie directs 'Lizard Music' magical friendship
Directed by Benny Safdie, Lizard Music follows a magical friendship between a boy and an eccentric older man.
The cast also features Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo, and Jeff Goldblum.
Johnson is known for going all-in on his roles (he once gained more than 13.61kg for a role), and this latest transformation just adds to his reputation for taking on surprising characters.