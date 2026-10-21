Johnson appears elderly alongside Leber in 'Lizard Music' photo

Dwayne Johnson has totally switched up his look for the upcoming movie Lizard Music, set to release in 2027.

He's playing an elderly man this time: think gray facial and what appeared to be facial prosthetics, a tan trench coat, and a floppy hat.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from October 20, 2026, shows him and young co-star Theo Clark Leber each carrying a slice of cheese pizza.