Johnson presents Artist Director honors to Swift at MTV VMAs

Johnson shared on the Fangirl Nation podcast that she and Swift have been friends for years, making this collab extra special, even though she usually avoids working with friends.

Their genuine bond is clear: Johnson was at Swift's July wedding and they were spotted having dinner together in August.

Plus, Dakota's recent fashion choices, like that sheer Colleen Allen gown, have been turning heads. Her monochromatic look mirrors the minimalist aesthetic of the "Patient Zero" video.