Johnson presents Artist Director honors to Swift at MTV VMAs
Dakota Johnson made an unexpected stop at the MTV VMAs, pausing her Verity promo tour to debut Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" music video, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell.
She also handed Swift the very first Artist Director Honors award, saying she's "a visionary, with a relentless drive for perfection in everything that she does."
Johnson calls Swift collaboration extra special
Johnson shared on the Fangirl Nation podcast that she and Swift have been friends for years, making this collab extra special, even though she usually avoids working with friends.
Their genuine bond is clear: Johnson was at Swift's July wedding and they were spotted having dinner together in August.
Plus, Dakota's recent fashion choices, like that sheer Colleen Allen gown, have been turning heads. Her monochromatic look mirrors the minimalist aesthetic of the "Patient Zero" video.