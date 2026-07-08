Johnson returns as Maui and says 'Moana' fishhook was heavier Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui in Disney's upcoming live-action Moana, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing.

He admitted the giant fishhook prop was way heavier than expected, joking, "I look strong, maybe. I act like I'm tough and strong, but Jesus."

Even for The Rock, lifting Maui's famous hook turned out to be a real challenge.