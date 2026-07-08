Johnson returns as Maui and says 'Moana' fishhook was heavier
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui in Disney's upcoming live-action Moana, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing.
He admitted the giant fishhook prop was way heavier than expected, joking, "I look strong, maybe. I act like I'm tough and strong, but Jesus."
Even for The Rock, lifting Maui's famous hook turned out to be a real challenge.
Johnson wears prosthetic for 'Moana' role
The movie hits theaters July 10 and dives deeper into Johnson's Samoan roots: he'll even wear a prosthetic bodysuit and wig for the role.
Off set, Johnson had a moving moment with Make-A-Wish kids at a Moana event, where they shared their cancer recovery milestones with him, a memory he clearly cherished.
This film is a live-action remake of the original 2016 film.