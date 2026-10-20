Johnson reveals 'Jumanji: Open World' lands December 25 against 'King'
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson just revealed that Jumanji: Open World is dropping on December 25, 2026, right alongside Shah Rukh Khan's King.
The new poster teases "Two worlds collide. One final game," hinting at a big finish for the Jumanji series.
'Jumanji' cast returns, Kasdan directs
The film brings back fan favorites like Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart, with Jake Kasdan directing.
This time, the adventure spills out of the game into real-world chaos.
The cast also features Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito.
'Jumanji' faces crowded December slate
Jumanji: Open World lands just a week after Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday hit theaters.
With so many blockbusters lined up in December, it's going to be a packed holiday season, but Jumanji's star power might give it an edge.