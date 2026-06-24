Johnson wore a 18.14kg prosthetic bodysuit for 'Moana'
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to play Maui in Disney's live-action Moana, hitting theaters July 10, 2026.
To match Maui's animated look, he wore a custom 40-pound prosthetic bodysuit, because he'd just gained 23kg for his previous UFC fighter role and didn't have time to slim down before filming.
Harlow helped craft detailed prosthetic suit
Johnson teamed up with Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow to create the detailed suit, which also made Maui's tattoos easier for visual effects.
Even though it looked great, Johnson joked it was "hot as s--t" to wear.
Fans noticed his changing physique at last year's Venice Film Festival, showing how much work goes into keeping performances authentic between roles.