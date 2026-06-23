Johnston and Navarrette's 'Obsession' earns 77.96cr, beats 'Project Hail Mary'
Obsession, a supernatural horror flick starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, just broke the Indian box office record previously held by Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.
Released on May 29, 2026, Obsession follows Bear, a music store employee, whose risky supernatural move to win his friend Nikki's love leads to some seriously scary consequences.
The film pulled in ₹77.96 crore, beating Project Hail Mary's ₹75.22 crore.
'Obsession' slow start, Navarrette praises Johnston
Obsession started slow but saw steady growth: ₹1.75 crore on day one, then climbing to ₹3.25 crore by day three and crossing ₹77 crore within a month.
Navarrette praised Johnston for bringing real emotion to Bear's character, while Johnston shared that playing Bear felt therapeutic for him.
'Project Hail Mary' earned 75.22cr
Before Obsession took over, Project Hail Mary earned ₹75.22 crore since its March 26 release.
Gosling played a teacher stranded on an alien spaceship in this Phil Lord- and Chris Miller-directed hit, which held the India box office record until Obsession came along.