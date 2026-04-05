Johray wins Best Production Design 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Saini S Johray just took home Best Production Design for Dhurandhar at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
The category was stacked this year, but Johray stood out and received the award from legendary designer Sabu Cyril, with stars like Alia Bhatt and Zakir Khan hosting the night.
Chetak winners chosen by 53 jurors
The Chetak Screen Awards are all about celebrating top talent in Indian cinema.
Winners are picked by a team of 53 respected filmmakers and cultural figures (including names like Shoojit Sircar and Vidya Balan) using a detailed evaluation system.
This year's ceremony was streamed live on YouTube and Sony networks, so fans everywhere could join in on the excitement.