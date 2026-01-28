Joju George's 'Aja Sundari' 1st look drops, and yes—there's a missing goat
The first poster for Aja Sundari is out, showing Joju George on a bus with a goat in his lap, both looking pretty lost.
With the tagline "Sundari is missing" and #MissingGoat everywhere, it's clear the story revolves around a goat that disappears—and maybe some quirky adventures along the way.
Manu Antony steps up as director
Editor Manu Antony is making his directorial debut here (he's worked on Pani and Iratta before), co-writing and editing this film too.
The visuals are by Aashiq Abu, while Gopikrishnan P N handles the music—so expect some fresh vibes.
Cast shake-up and what changed behind the scenes
Lijomol Jose joins as co-star.
The project was first announced with Soubin Shahir leading and producing but after Joju George replaced him, both Shahir and Shawn Antony left.
Now OPM Cinemas is producing solo with Jaison Francis onboard.