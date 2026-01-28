Joju George's 'Aja Sundari' 1st look drops, and yes—there's a missing goat Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

The first poster for Aja Sundari is out, showing Joju George on a bus with a goat in his lap, both looking pretty lost.

With the tagline "Sundari is missing" and #MissingGoat everywhere, it's clear the story revolves around a goat that disappears—and maybe some quirky adventures along the way.