Joju George's 'Varavu': First-look poster, release date, cast, plot
Malayalam star Joju George is back in the spotlight with Varavu, a gritty action survival film set in the Malabar region.
The first-look poster—dropped on his birthday—shows him staring through a shattered jeep windshield, hinting at some serious "Game of Survival" vibes.
This marks George's first team-up with director Shaji Kailas, and it's shaping up to be an intense ride.
Meet Polly and the supporting cast
The story centers on Polly (aka Polachan), navigating tough life challenges against a backdrop that blends local culture with high-stakes action.
Vani Vishwanath joins the cast to amp up the drama, alongside Bobby Kuryan, Arjun Ashokan, and Saniya Iyappan.
When and where to watch
Written by A.K. Sajan and produced by Olga Productions, Varavu is a film to watch for.
If you're into thrillers that mix culture and adrenaline, keep this one on your radar!