Joju George's 'Varavu': First-look poster, release date, cast, plot

Malayalam star Joju George is back in the spotlight with Varavu, a gritty action survival film set in the Malabar region.

The first-look poster—dropped on his birthday—shows him staring through a shattered jeep windshield, hinting at some serious "Game of Survival" vibes.

This marks George's first team-up with director Shaji Kailas, and it's shaping up to be an intense ride.