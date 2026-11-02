Jolie's daughter Vivienne legally changes name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie
Entertainment
Vivienne, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has legally changed her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.
The change was approved by a Los Angeles judge on November 2, 2026, after she filed the petition eight days after she turned 18.
She requested it for personal reasons and has been using her mom's last name in public since May 2024.
Siblings drop Pitt amid Miraval dispute
Vivienne isn't alone: her siblings Zahara, Maddox, and Shiloh have all dropped Pitt from their names in recent years.
The family's decisions come amid an ongoing legal dispute between their parents over Chateau Miraval.