Jon Stewart to host 'The Daily Show' till 2028
What's the story
Jon Stewart has extended his contract with Comedy Central's The Daily Show for another two years. That means he will keep hosting the show through the next presidential election, reported Deadline. His previous contract was set to end in 2026 after a one-year renewal in November 2025.
Role continuity
Stewart will continue as executive producer
Stewart will continue to be a part of the rotating host lineup on The Daily Show.
This lineup also includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Josh Johnson, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic.
Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Troy Iwata are non-hosting correspondents.
Stewart will also remain an executive producer alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and his longtime manager James "Baby Doll" Dixon.
Ratings surge
Stewart's history with 'The Daily Show'
Stewart first joined The Daily Show in 1999 and left in 2015. He was replaced by Trevor Noah, who hosted it until 2022.
After Stewart returned to the show in February 2024, ratings went up.
As per data from Paramount, the show is the most-watched cable program on social media in 2026.
Show success
'The Daily Show' Emmy wins since Stewart's return
Since Stewart's return, The Daily Show has been nominated for 15 Emmys and won twice.
George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, praised Stewart as a "generational talent" and said the show remains "one of the most influential franchises on television."
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team."