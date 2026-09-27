Jon Watts to direct new 'Star Wars' film

Watts is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, having co-created the series Skeleton Crew in 2024.

Meanwhile, his involvement with Marvel began after directing the indie thriller Cop Car.

He later helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

This experience makes him a suitable choice for the Star Wars franchise, which has had its share of director-related challenges.