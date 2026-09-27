Jon Watts to direct new 'Star Wars' film
What's the story
Jon Watts, the director of Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy, is attached to direct the first installment of a Simon Kinberg-penned Star Wars trilogy, per Knight Edge Media. This announcement comes as Lucasfilm is in post-production for its upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter. The new project is expected to continue the Skywalker Saga.
Director's comeback
Looking at Watts's career
Watts is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, having co-created the series Skeleton Crew in 2024.
Meanwhile, his involvement with Marvel began after directing the indie thriller Cop Car.
He later helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
This experience makes him a suitable choice for the Star Wars franchise, which has had its share of director-related challenges.
Writer's role
Kinberg has been developing the trilogy since late 2024
Kinberg has been developing a mystery trilogy since late 2024, which will serve as the next chapter in the Skywalker Saga.
The previous films in this saga were Episodes I through IX, with the upcoming film being Episode X.
Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker from the last trilogy will reportedly have a role in this new trilogy.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is in post-production for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Before the new trilogy, Lucasfilm will release Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling.
This film is slated for a May 2027 release, coinciding with the franchise's 50th anniversary.
Despite Disney's struggles with Star Wars films in recent years, Watts and Kinberg's project is reportedly the most advanced in development after Starfighter.