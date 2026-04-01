Jonas confirms romance with Gabriela, shares Puerto Rico black-and-white photo
Entertainment
Joe Jonas just confirmed he's dating Tatiana Gabriela, sharing sweet snaps from their Puerto Rico trip, including a cozy black-and-white photo booth moment.
This comes after reports he introduced her to his daughters, Willa and Delphine, at the end of the summer.
Jonas spotted kissing Gabriela in Miami
Jonas and Gabriela were spotted kissing at Miami Airport last month.
Before this relationship, Jonas finalized his divorce from Sophie Turner in late 2024 after a tough custody battle, but was seen getting along with her in New York last summer.
He previously dated Stormi Bree and was later linked to Laila Abdallah before starting things up with Gabriela.