Jones returns to MCU in 'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2
Entertainment
Jessica Jones is officially back in the MCU, showing up in season two of Daredevil: Born Again after a long break since 2019.
In episode six, "Requiem," she jumps right into action, attacked at her home by armed men working for CIA operative Mr. Charles.
Episode reveals Jones is Danielle's mother
This episode reveals that Jessica is now a mom to Danielle, just like in the comics, where Danielle's dad is Luke Cage. The show teased this twist earlier this month.
Plus, fans get a glimpse of Jones's powers acting up during a warehouse fight, which could mean big changes ahead for her story.
And if you're into Marvel lore: Danielle grows up to be Captain America in an alternate universe, so who knows what's next?