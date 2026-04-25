Jones returns to MCU in 'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2

Episode reveals Jones is Danielle's mother

This episode reveals that Jessica is now a mom to Danielle, just like in the comics, where Danielle's dad is Luke Cage. The show teased this twist earlier this month.

Plus, fans get a glimpse of Jones's powers acting up during a warehouse fight, which could mean big changes ahead for her story.

And if you're into Marvel lore: Danielle grows up to be Captain America in an alternate universe, so who knows what's next?