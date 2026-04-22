Jonnalagadda to return to OTT in Atluri directed Netflix series
Entertainment
Siddhu Jonnalagadda is heading back to OTT with a web series expected to stream on Netflix, directed by Venky Atluri.
It's his first web show since 2018's Gangstars, and this time, Meenakshi Chaudhary is reportedly set to play the female lead.
The project is currently in preproduction.
Jonnalagadda's 'Kohinoor' and 'Badass' delayed
Siddhu has other films lined up, like Kohinoor and Badass, but those are delayed for now. He's also working with Swaroop RSJ on another movie.
His last release, Telusu Kada, didn't really click at the box office.
On the other hand, Venky Atluri is currently working on Vishwanath & Sons, so this new collab could be one to watch out for!