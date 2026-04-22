Jonnalagadda to return to OTT in Atluri directed Netflix series

Jonnalagadda's 'Kohinoor' and 'Badass' delayed

Siddhu has other films lined up, like Kohinoor and Badass, but those are delayed for now. He's also working with Swaroop RSJ on another movie.

His last release, Telusu Kada, didn't really click at the box office.

On the other hand, Venky Atluri is currently working on Vishwanath & Sons, so this new collab could be one to watch out for!