Jonnalagadda's romantic film launches as Mohan B makes directorial debut
Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set for his next romantic film, which just had its official launch with a traditional pooja.
Director Sukumar gave the first clap at the launch ceremony, marking the project's official start.
This project is especially exciting as it's Mohan B's first time directing, and Nayan Sarika joins as the female lead.
Music will be handled by GV Prakash Kumar, and shooting is set to begin soon.
Jonnalagadda launch draws industry guests
The launch saw some major film industry faces as special guests like Allu Aravind and TG Vishwa Prasad, plus Chandoo Mondeti and Buchi Babu Sana.
Siddhu is teaming up with debutant Mohan B. People are hoping for a fresh spin on romance.
With so much early support, fans are curious to see what this new team brings to the table.