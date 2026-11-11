Jonnalagadda's romantic film launches as Mohan B makes directorial debut

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set for his next romantic film, which just had its official launch with a traditional pooja.

Director Sukumar gave the first clap at the launch ceremony, marking the project's official start.

This project is especially exciting as it's Mohan B's first time directing, and Nayan Sarika joins as the female lead.

Music will be handled by GV Prakash Kumar, and shooting is set to begin soon.