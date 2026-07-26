Jonsson cast as Prince T'Challa II in Coogler film 2028
Big news from San Diego Comic-Con: British actor David Jonsson has officially been named the new Black Panther.
He'll play Prince T'Challa II, the grown-up son of King T'Challa, in the third film, directed by Ryan Coogler and set for a December 2028 release.
This movie will follow T'Challa II's journey into adulthood, picking up after we first met him as a kid in the 2022 sequel.
Jonsson thanks Marvel amid ovation
Jonsson called it an "honor" to step into such an iconic role and thanked Marvel for trusting him with it.
The crowd showed their love with a standing ovation.
Director Coogler says T'Challa II "grows up [and] he comes of age."
Jonsson RADA grad, BAFTA Rising Star
Jonsson, a London native and RADA grad, broke out in HBO's Industry and earned praise for Rye Lane.
He's also starred in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, plus he picked up BAFTA's Rising Star award last year.