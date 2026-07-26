Jonsson cast as Prince T'Challa II in Coogler film 2028

Big news from San Diego Comic-Con: British actor David Jonsson has officially been named the new Black Panther.

He'll play Prince T'Challa II, the grown-up son of King T'Challa, in the third film, directed by Ryan Coogler and set for a December 2028 release.

This movie will follow T'Challa II's journey into adulthood, picking up after we first met him as a kid in the 2022 sequel.