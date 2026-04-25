Jordan to produce 'Battlefield' film with McQuarrie after Oscar win
Entertainment
Big news for gamers and movie fans: Michael B. Jordan is producing a film based on the hit Battlefield video game series, and he might even star in it.
He's teaming up with Christopher McQuarrie (the guy behind some Mission: Impossible movies), and this announcement comes after Jordan's Oscar win, so there's plenty of buzz.
'Battlefield' pitched to Apple and Sony
The Battlefield movie is being pitched to major studios like Apple and Sony, with hopes for a theatrical release.
The franchise has been huge since 2002, with Battlefield 6 topping sales charts last year.
This project also rides the wave of successful game-to-movie adaptations like A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, showing just how much Hollywood wants in on gaming culture right now.