Joseph defends 'Drishyam' visuals as intentional to make stories relatable
Jeethu Joseph, the mind behind Drishyam, is facing criticism for his movies' visuals: some viewers say they look too much like TV serials.
In a recent chat with The New Indian Express, Joseph explained that his lighting and production design choices are intentional because he wants his stories to feel more real and relatable.
Joseph pledges 'Drishyam 3' realism
Joseph shared that he prefers a less colorful, more natural look in his films: "In most films today, you can see a kind of colorful lighting style. When it comes to my films, that difference is not due to any fault of my team. It is because I prefer things to look more realistic."
He also said he has seen negative posts/comments online targeting individuals but says he's sticking to what feels right for him.
His next film, Drishyam 3 (coming May 21, 2026) will continue this unique approach, even after his recent films Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan did not meet audience expectations.