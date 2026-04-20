Joseph defends 'Drishyam' visuals as intentional to make stories relatable

Joseph pledges 'Drishyam 3' realism

Joseph shared that he prefers a less colorful, more natural look in his films: "In most films today, you can see a kind of colorful lighting style. When it comes to my films, that difference is not due to any fault of my team. It is because I prefer things to look more realistic."

He also said he has seen negative posts/comments online targeting individuals but says he's sticking to what feels right for him.

His next film, Drishyam 3 (coming May 21, 2026) will continue this unique approach, even after his recent films Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan did not meet audience expectations.