Joseph's 'Drishyam 3' poster shows tense Georgekutty cleared by censors
Entertainment
The makers of Drishyam 3 just dropped the new poster, and it's got everyone talking: his character Georgekutty looks seriously tense, hinting at more suspense ahead.
The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been cleared by censors.
'Drishyam 3' teaser shows both perspectives
The teaser flashes back to big moments from the first two movies, this time showing both Georgekutty's side and the police's.
Mohanlal's character admits, "I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences . . . Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!" while a cop calls him "a case that is closed but will never close."
Looks like Drishyam 3 is ready to dive even deeper into Georgekutty's complicated world.