Joshi defends Indian television after Roy calls it 'dustbin medium'

After Rohit Roy called Indian television a "dustbin medium," actor Anant Joshi stepped in to defend it.

He admitted that TV has its problems but said it shouldn't be written off, sharing that he's had genuinely rewarding experiences on shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?

Joshi pointed out that television is a TRP-based medium. Films and streaming platforms also have really bad scripts, really bad films or bad series.