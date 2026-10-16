Joshi defends Indian television after Roy calls it 'dustbin medium'
Entertainment
After Rohit Roy called Indian television a "dustbin medium," actor Anant Joshi stepped in to defend it.
He admitted that TV has its problems but said it shouldn't be written off, sharing that he's had genuinely rewarding experiences on shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?
Joshi pointed out that television is a TRP-based medium. Films and streaming platforms also have really bad scripts, really bad films or bad series.
Joshi praises daily soap teams
Joshi also highlighted how hard daily soap teams work, saying the stigma around TV can turn away talented creators and viewers.
Despite challenges, he believes television still creates meaningful stories and deserves recognition for both its iconic hits and its potential to grow.