Joshi joins Netflix sitcom 'Chumbak' in Kapadia's throwback to sitcoms
Anant Joshi, known for Maamla Legal Hai and Gullak, is stepping into a new role in Netflix's upcoming sitcom Chumbak.
Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia (of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai), the show centers on five families who become a close-knit surrogate family, something Joshi describes as a much-needed throwback to classic sitcoms.
The cast also includes Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, and Sumeet Raghavan.
Joshi plays 1st Parsi character
For the first time, Joshi is playing a Parsi character. He found mastering the dialect's humor both fun and fascinating.
He praised the writing and said the entire cast is "in their A-game."
Reflecting on his career so far, he shared that he loves roles with meaning or psychological depth: he loves playing roles that have a meaning or impact... complex negative characters because they are layered psychologically.