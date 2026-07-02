Joshi joins Netflix sitcom 'Chumbak' in Kapadia's throwback to sitcoms

Joshi plays 1st Parsi character

For the first time, Joshi is playing a Parsi character. He found mastering the dialect's humor both fun and fascinating.

He praised the writing and said the entire cast is "in their A-game."

Reflecting on his career so far, he shared that he loves roles with meaning or psychological depth: he loves playing roles that have a meaning or impact... complex negative characters because they are layered psychologically.