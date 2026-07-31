Joshi trolled over 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza,' sister clarifies
Entertainment
Shivangi Joshi faced backlash online after sharing on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza that her family struggled financially. Some viewers accused her of making it up.
On Thursday, her sister Sheetal posted a video explaining that Shivangi was talking about a tough time when their father's business failed and the family went through real money problems.
Joshi team and sister clarify finances
Shivangi's team clarified their dad had retired from the army before starting his business, which Sheetal said didn't work out.
She also mentioned their house was built by their grandfather years ago and doesn't reflect how things were during those hard times.
About Shivangi saying they were "come out on the streets," Sheetal said it was about feeling financially stuck, not being homeless.