Joshi's family hardship on 'Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa' questioned
Shivangi Joshi, currently on Netflix India's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, opened up about her family's tough times after her father's transport business collapsed.
She shared that things got so difficult that her parents worked in a canteen and stitched clothes just to get by.
But after the episode aired, some viewers accused her of making up the story for sympathy, pointing to older interviews where she had mentioned her father was in the army.
Joshi's team defends family, refutes rumors
Joshi's team responded quickly, explaining that her father did serve in the army but retired before starting his business.
They said sharing new details doesn't make them untrue and challenged critics to prove otherwise.
The team also shot down rumors about Joshi already winning Lock Upp ahead of its August 5 finale, promising to address any false claims with evidence.