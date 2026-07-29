Joshi's family hardship on 'Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa' questioned

Shivangi Joshi, currently on Netflix India's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, opened up about her family's tough times after her father's transport business collapsed.

She shared that things got so difficult that her parents worked in a canteen and stitched clothes just to get by.

But after the episode aired, some viewers accused her of making up the story for sympathy, pointing to older interviews where she had mentioned her father was in the army.