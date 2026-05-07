Joshiy and George reteam Malayalam action thriller filming August 2026
Entertainment
Director Joshiy and actor-producer Joju George are teaming up again for a new Malayalam action thriller with a family twist.
After previously working together on Porinju Mariam Jose and Antony, they're back together, this time with filming starting in August 2026 under Joju's Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.
Official details are expected soon.
Menon to write Joshiy film
Anoop Menon will take on the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the first time with Joshiy, aiming to blend emotional moments with big action scenes.
Meanwhile, Joju is also directing Paripadi in Thrissur and gearing up for his next release Varavu on June 12, where he stars alongside a strong ensemble cast.