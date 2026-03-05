Joyce Arora feels safe amid Israel-Iran conflict; flights suspended
Joyce Arora, mom to Bollywood stars Malaika and Amrita Arora, is currently stranded in Dubai after flights were suspended because of the Iran-Israel conflict.
She told the media she feels safe—"I could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job."
Why Joyce is stuck in Dubai
Joyce had flown to Dubai for her sister's birthday and her own celebrations.
But after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran led to retaliatory attacks on several countries—including the UAE—her flight back to Mumbai got canceled.
Update on her return to India
Malaika and Amrita have been checking in with their mom multiple times a day. With some flights resuming, Joyce is hopeful: I am hoping to get back home soon.
