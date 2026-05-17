Jr NTR and Neel's 'Dragon' teaser set for May 20

'Dragon' cast change and release delay

Dragon packs a punch with Rukmini Vasanth as the lead and Anil Kapoor in a key role. Tovino Thomas was supposed to play the villain but had to step out; Shahid Kapoor might take his place.

The film's release has shifted from June 25, 2026 to June 11, 2027.

Fans are also waiting for updates on Jr NTR's other projects: Devera 2 and God of War—all likely to drop news soon.