Jr NTR and Neel's 'Dragon' teaser set for May 20
Entertainment
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's reportedly much-awaited action film Dragon is finally getting its teaser, which lands at midnight on May 20, right in time for Jr NTR's 43rd birthday.
The title was spotted on the CBFC website as Glimpse of Dragon, so fans may now believe it is Dragon.
'Dragon' cast change and release delay
Dragon packs a punch with Rukmini Vasanth as the lead and Anil Kapoor in a key role. Tovino Thomas was supposed to play the villain but had to step out; Shahid Kapoor might take his place.
The film's release has shifted from June 25, 2026 to June 11, 2027.
Fans are also waiting for updates on Jr NTR's other projects: Devera 2 and God of War—all likely to drop news soon.