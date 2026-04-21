'NTRNeel': Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film gets new release date

The highly anticipated collaboration between Telugu superstar Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel has been delayed by almost a year. Tentatively titled NTRNeel, it'll now be released on June 11, 2027. The news was confirmed by Jr NTR on Instagram , where he also announced that the first glimpse would be unveiled on May 20. Earlier, the actioner was targeting a June 2026 release.

Multilingual release Film to be released in multiple languages The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Satyadev Kancharana, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The project was first announced on Jr NTR's birthday in 2022 with a pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Casting speculation Shahid Kapoor rumored to join cast as antagonist Meanwhile, rumors are rife that actor Shahid Kapoor may join the cast of NTRNeel as an antagonist. This speculation comes after Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas confirmed his exit from the project due to scheduling conflicts. If confirmed, this will mark Kapoor's debut in the South Indian film industry. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this.

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