Jr NTR set for shoulder surgery after 'Dragon' injury
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR will undergo shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 12). The procedure is part of his ongoing treatment for an injury he sustained while shooting for his upcoming film Dragon. His team has requested fans, well-wishers, and the media to respect the actor's privacy during this period. Further updates on his health are expected after the procedure.
Official statement
'We will keep you updated on his progress...'
The actor's team confirmed the surgery in a statement.
It read, "Jr NTR will be undergoing a shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad."
"The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury."
"The team of doctors is working toward a smooth recovery of Jr NTR."
"We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
Twitter Post
See the statement here
#JrNTR is set to undergo right shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, where a team of expert doctors will perform the delicate procedure.— Jayaraman (@JournoJRaman) August 11, 2026
Wishing him a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.@tarak9999#Dragonpic.twitter.com/mVjjucPDMA
Injury details
The injury was sustained in July
The actor sustained the shoulder injury in July while filming for Dragon.
His office issued a statement assuring fans that there was no immediate cause for concern.
"We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening," it said.
The injury was later examined by a team of doctors who advised complete rest for six to eight weeks as part of his recovery plan.
Upcoming film
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dragon'
One of his most awaited films is Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.
The high-octane action drama is the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Neel.
The film also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, and Prabhas Srinu, among others.
It will be released on June 11, 2027.