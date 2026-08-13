'Support gives me...': Jr. NTR shares health update after surgery
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr. NTR has successfully undergone shoulder surgery, he confirmed on social media on Wednesday. The actor had sustained a shoulder injury in July while shooting for Prashanth Neel's Dragon and was initially advised six weeks of rest. He took to social media to express gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and well-wishers during this challenging time.
Social media post
'The surgery was successful and I'm doing well'
In his post, NTR wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I'm doing well."
He also thanked the medical team at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad.
"To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!"
Twitter Post
See actor's post here
I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026
To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!…
Recovery timeline
NTR to take 2-3 months for complete recovery
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the hospital has advised NTR to take two to three months for complete recovery.
The actor had sustained minor injuries during the shoot and was advised six to eight weeks of rest before undergoing surgery.
Despite this, he's expected to resume work on his upcoming projects soon.
After his Hindi debut in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan last year, NTR will soon be seen in Dragon and Trivikram Srinivas's mythological actioner on Lord Muruga.