'Support gives me...': Jr. NTR shares health update after surgery

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the hospital has advised NTR to take two to three months for complete recovery.

The actor had sustained minor injuries during the shoot and was advised six to eight weeks of rest before undergoing surgery.

Despite this, he's expected to resume work on his upcoming projects soon.

After his Hindi debut in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan last year, NTR will soon be seen in Dragon and Trivikram Srinivas's mythological actioner on Lord Muruga.