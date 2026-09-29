Has Jubin Nautiyal welcomed his first child?
What's the story
Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has embraced fatherhood! The musician and his wife, a childhood sweetheart whose identity isn't public, welcomed their first kid, a baby boy, on September 14. Nautiyal told Bombay Times, "Yes, I am a father now! Our son was born on the very auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi." "Mom and baby are back home and well."
Name pending
'We haven't thought of a name for our baby boy...'
Despite the joyous occasion, Nautiyal and his family are yet to choose a name for their little one.
"We haven't thought of a name for our baby boy yet. We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now," he said.
The singer spoke about how fatherhood will impact his work schedule, admitting, "When I have to travel out of town, I know it's going to be tough."
Career highlights
Meanwhile, here's more about the singer's career
Nautiyal, who hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has over 200 songs to his credit.
He first participated in the reality show X Factor India in 2011 before making his Bollywood debut with Ek Mulaqat from Sonali Cable (2014).
His breakthrough came with Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kaabil Hoon from Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.
He has a UK tour scheduled for December.