Next Article
Jude Anthany Joseph to helm movie on missing cargo ship
Director Jude Anthany Joseph is bringing the story of the MV Kairali cargo ship to the big screen.
The film, MV Kairali—The Enduring Mystery, dives into the real-life 1979 disappearance of the ship and its 51 crew members during a voyage from Goa to Germany.
Inspired by Lt Col Thomas Joseph's book The Master Mariner, the screenplay is a team effort between Jude Anthany Joseph, James Wright, and Josy Joseph.
Filmmakers hope to reignite conversations around the incident
This project isn't just about solving a mystery—it's also about remembering those who were lost at sea and supporting their families.
The filmmakers hope to spark new conversations about what happened and why it still matters today.
The Master Mariner book will be released in English and Malayalam on August 25 in Kochi.