Judge allows naming of British celebrity 'PPT' in sexual misconduct
An anonymous British celebrity, referred to in court documents as "PPT," is fighting to keep his name out of the news after being accused of sexual misconduct.
He says going public could seriously damage his relationship with his son.
But on November 3, 2026, a judge decided that the media's right to report outweighs PPT's wish for privacy, even though the judge understood how tough this is for him.
'PPT' accused by media, appeal pending
PPT faces allegations from ITN and The Guardian that he used his fame for inappropriate relationships with younger women, claims that could even be criminal if proven.
Since these accusations surfaced, PPT's mental health has reportedly worsened; he has a history of depression and suicidal thoughts.
The judge acknowledged these concerns but said they weren't enough to keep PPT's identity secret.
For now, PPT can still appeal, so his name remains under wraps a bit longer.