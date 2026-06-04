Ye gets green light to perform after Dutch court victory
What's the story
A Dutch court has dismissed an emergency lawsuit filed by the Central Jewish Council, which sought to prevent rapper Ye (Kanye West) from performing in the Netherlands this weekend. The council argued that the rapper's presence posed a risk due to his past antisemitic remarks. However, the court ruled there was no evidence that his presence would lead to any concrete public order dangers.
Legal proceedings
'Okay if you are antisemitic': Central Jewish Council's statement
The court stated, "There are no indications that West's presence in the coming days will lead to concrete public order dangers." In response to this ruling, the Central Jewish Council expressed its disappointment. They said, "The feeling we are getting is that it is okay if you are antisemitic."
Background
Ye's controversies and canceled concerts
Ye has been embroiled in several controversies over the past few years. He has made antisemitic comments, praised Nazism, and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. These remarks have led to his concerts being canceled in the UK, Poland, and Italy this year alone. Despite these controversies, Dutch authorities have decided not to block his entry into the country for two scheduled performances in Arnhem this weekend.
Official position
Dutch government's position on Ye's entry
The lawsuit filed by the Central Jewish Council came after Bart van den Brink, the Dutch government's immigration minister, stated that there was no legal basis for blocking Ye's entry. He acknowledged that while the rapper's comments were "reprehensible," they did not provide a reason to bar him from entering the country.
Artist's response
Ye's apology and desire for a 'show of change'
In January, Ye publicly apologized for his past behavior. He attributed his actions to bipolar-1 disorder and admitted that he had "lost touch with reality." Before the UK government canceled his entry earlier this year, which resulted in the Wireless Festival being scrapped, Ye expressed a desire to "present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love." His upcoming performances in Arnhem are expected to draw significant attention given his controversial history.