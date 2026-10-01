Judge approves Sia's primary custody, grants Bernad shared legal custody
Entertainment
Sia now has primary physical custody of her two-year-old son, Somersault, after reaching a legal agreement with her ex, Dan Bernad.
Judge Firdaus Dordi signed off on the deal, which gives Bernad shared legal custody and holiday visits.
Sia to pay $42,500 monthly
Starting April 1, Sia will pay $42,500 each month for child support, covering things like private school and health care.
She is also required to maintain a $5 million life insurance policy naming her son as beneficiary or establish a trust to provide equivalent support if she dies before he reaches adulthood.