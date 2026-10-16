Judge clears Berry's son to testify in custody battle
Entertainment
Halle Berry's 13-year-old son, Maceo, has been cleared by a judge to testify in her custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez.
The main issue? Martinez wants a restraining order against Berry after accusing her of physically abusing Maceo on September 26.
This latest move comes as part of Martinez's push for sole custody.
Berry denies abuse, Martinez seeks testimony
Berry strongly denies any abuse and says she is actually the victim of domestic violence.
She also argued that having Maceo testify could put him under pressure or lead to manipulation.
Meanwhile, Martinez insists he just wants to protect their son and believes it is important for Maceo to share his side about what happened that day.