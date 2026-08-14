Judge issues protection order for Paul after Eaton's video post
Taylor Frankie Paul, a reality TV star, just got a court order against Cru Eaton, her ex's roommate, after he posted a video of her arguing with Dakota Mortensen.
The judge called Eaton's move "a personal attack," especially since he knew Paul was in a vulnerable spot.
Court labels Eaton's actions stalking
Eaton is advised that his previous video post should be removed from social media and is barred from posting more videos of Paul.
The clip showed Mortensen accusing her of domestic violence, which she says was filmed.
All this pushed Paul to file a stalking complaint; by July 15, the court officially labeled Eaton's actions as stalking.
Paul completes probation, fights custody
Behind all this legal drama, Paul is dealing with some tough stuff: she's fighting for custody of her three kids in an ongoing custody battle with Mortensen and successfully finished her three-year probation after her aggravated assault felony charge got reduced to a Class A misdemeanor.