Judge permits Hilton supervised visits with therapist or family member
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, 48, can now see his three kids, but only with a therapist or a family member agreed upon by both sides present, after a recent mental health crisis.
A judge made the call on August 20, and for now, Hilton's mom Teresita is looking after Mario (13), Mia (11), and Mayte (eight).
Perez agreed to this setup while he focuses on getting better.
Hilton hospitalized after apparent live-streamed self-harm
Hilton's recent struggles included an incident where he live-streamed an apparent self-harm incident and was hospitalized for treatment.
His sister Barbara shared that he's still in the hospital, away from social media, and that recovery "will take a lot of time."
The family says their main priority is supporting Perez and making sure he receives the mental and emotional care and support he needs.