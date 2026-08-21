Judge permits Hilton supervised visits with therapist or family member

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, 48, can now see his three kids, but only with a therapist or a family member agreed upon by both sides present, after a recent mental health crisis.

A judge made the call on August 20, and for now, Hilton's mom Teresita is looking after Mario (13), Mia (11), and Mayte (eight).

Perez agreed to this setup while he focuses on getting better.