Judge Sam Ohta postpones Reiner hearing to January 13, 2027

Nick Reiner stands accused of killing his parents back in December 2025 and faces serious charges, including using a knife with extreme violence.

The prosecution isn't seeking the death penalty out of respect for the victims' wishes.

Meanwhile, there's ongoing debate about whether grand jury records should be made public, a point media lawyers are challenging.

On top of all this, Reiner has a separate hearing over legal defense trust funds that could impact how he pays for his defense.