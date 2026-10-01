Judge Sam Ohta postpones Reiner hearing to January 13, 2027
The next big move in Nick Reiner's double-murder case is on hold until January 13, 2027, because the judge is away on vacation.
Reiner's lawyers had pushed to bring in new evidence about grand jury transcripts and media coverage, but Judge Sam Ohta decided to schedule the hearing after his holiday.
Reiner charged with parents' killings
Nick Reiner stands accused of killing his parents back in December 2025 and faces serious charges, including using a knife with extreme violence.
The prosecution isn't seeking the death penalty out of respect for the victims' wishes.
Meanwhile, there's ongoing debate about whether grand jury records should be made public, a point media lawyers are challenging.
On top of all this, Reiner has a separate hearing over legal defense trust funds that could impact how he pays for his defense.