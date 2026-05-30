Judge summons 'It Ends With Us' stars Lively and Baldoni
Entertainment
Just when it seemed like Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had wrapped up their legal battle, a federal judge has called both It Ends With Us stars back to court.
The new hearing on June 1 will tackle leftover issues about who pays for attorneys' fees, costs, and possible damages.
Both sides need to submit their arguments by May 31.
Lively seeks fees from Baldoni company
Lively is asking the court to make Baldoni's production company cover her legal fees and pay damages, claiming she won as a defendant under California law.
The judge now wants to sort out tricky questions, like who has to prove what, and whether different rules apply for regular versus extra (treble or punitive) damages.
With Hollywood watching, this money dispute is keeping the case in the spotlight.