Judge summons 'It Ends With Us' stars Lively and Baldoni Entertainment May 30, 2026

Just when it seemed like Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had wrapped up their legal battle, a federal judge has called both It Ends With Us stars back to court.

The new hearing on June 1 will tackle leftover issues about who pays for attorneys' fees, costs, and possible damages.

Both sides need to submit their arguments by May 31.