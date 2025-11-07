From 'Pretty Woman' to 'Notting Hill': Julia Roberts's must-watch romcoms

Julia Roberts is a name synonymous with romantic comedies, having starred in some of the most iconic films of the genre. Her charm and wit have made her a favorite among fans of all ages. From love stories that make you laugh to ones that make you cry, Roberts's filmography is filled with gems that showcase her talent and versatility. Here are five must-watch romcoms featuring Roberts.

#1 'Pretty Woman': A timeless classic Pretty Woman is a classic romantic comedy that has stood the test of time. In this film, Roberts plays Vivian Ward, a vivacious woman who enters an unexpected relationship with wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere. The movie blends humor and romance beautifully, making it an all-time favorite. Its iconic scenes and memorable quotes have cemented its place in cinematic history.

#2 'Notting Hill': A love story with a twist Notting Hill gives a unique twist to the classic love story. Roberts stars as Anna Scott, a famous actor who falls for the owner of a small bookshop in London, played by Hugh Grant. The film beautifully captures the complexities of their relationship amidst the chaos of celebrity life. With its charming setting and witty dialogues, Notting Hill remains one of the best romantic comedies ever made.

#3 'Runaway Bride': Love on the run In Runaway Bride, Roberts plays Maggie Carpenter, a woman notorious for leaving her grooms at the altar. The film follows journalist Ike Graham (Richard Gere) as he tries to unravel Maggie's story while falling for her himself. With its playful plot and engaging characters, Runaway Bride offers both humor and heartwarming moments that make it a memorable addition to Roberts' filmography.

#4 'My Best Friend's Wedding': Friendship vs love My Best Friend's Wedding explores themes of friendship and love through Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts), who realizes she's in love with her best friend just before he gets married to someone else (Cameron Diaz). The film features an ensemble cast and a mix of comedy and drama that keeps viewers hooked till the end.