Malayalam filmmakers Khalid, Ashraf, Sameer charged in drug case
Malayalam filmmakers Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamsa, Sameer Thahir, and their friend Shalif Muhammad have officially been charged after being arrested earlier this year in Kochi.
Authorities found 1.5gm of hybrid ganja at their rented apartment, leading to a chargesheet filed at the Ernakulam court based on evidence from the Excise department's anti-narcotics squad.
Details about the case
The group faces charges for possessing a small amount of cannabis and conspiracy under India's NDPS Act—if convicted, they could be fined.
Investigators say the ganja came from an unidentified Kerala supplier, and this case has put a spotlight on how some rental properties in Kochi might be used for drug-related activities.
The four were released on bail after their arrest, but the investigation is still ongoing.