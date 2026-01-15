Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by ex-employees

Case status: Investigation ongoing and medal review

The formal complaint was filed with Spanish prosecutors on January 5, 2026.

The prosecutors' office that handles cases for Spain's National Court is studying the allegations and has granted protected witness status to both women for their safety.

Iglesias and his lawyer haven't commented yet.

Prosecutors have up to six months to determine whether to bring charges (exceptionally extendable to a year).

Meanwhile, Spain's Culture Minister is also reassessing Iglesias's prestigious 2010 Gold Medal of Merit, saying the government is studying and evaluating whether to strip him of the medal.