Junglee Pictures x Raj Kumar Gupta: Big new film on the way
Entertainment
Junglee Pictures is teaming up with director Raj Kumar Gupta for a major new movie. The script's already done and casting kicks off soon.
Expect a story that mixes Gupta's realistic style with blockbuster vibes.
Why does this matter?
Gupta, fresh off his hit "Raid 2," says the film will be "hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining."
With Junglee Pictures known for hits like "Raazi" and "Badhaai Ho," this collab promises bold storytelling that actually means something—not just spectacle.
If you're into movies that challenge the usual, keep an eye out for this one.