'Jurassic World: Rebirth' dominates global box office, surpasses $700 million
Jurassic World: Rebirth, the newest chapter in the dino-packed franchise, is crushing it at the box office.
Directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, it's pulled in $718.3 million worldwide after just three weekends—$301.5 million from US audiences and $416.8 million internationally.
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' still behind these 2 movies
Even with those huge numbers, Jurassic World: Rebirth is still behind Lilo and Stitch ($1.09 billion) and A Minecraft Movie ($955 million) for now. But since it's still showing in theaters, there's a good chance it'll break $800 million soon.
Rounding out this year's top five are How To Train Your Dragon and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.