Next Article
Alia Bhatt rabble- apology's support has boosted show's reach, says Dibyendu
Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all praise for Alia Bhatt, who stepped in as executive producer on the thriller series "Poachers" released in 2024.
He says Alia's behind-the-scenes support has really boosted the show's reach and made a noticeable impact on its promotion.
In his words, he's "very grateful" for her smart involvement.
Alia and Dibyendu are also working together in 'Alpha'
Bhattacharya and Bhatt are teaming up again soon in YRF's new spy thriller "Alpha," though details are still under wraps.
He called working with Alia and the rest of the team "amazing," and also highlighted her talent as an actress.
Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
```