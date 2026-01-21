'Just came out of BB house': Farrhana Bhatt shuts down rumors about 'The 50'
Farrhana Bhatt, fresh off her Bigg Boss 19 journey, has cleared the air about joining the new reality show The 50.
During an Instagram Live, she said she just came out of the BB house, putting to rest all the buzz about her jumping into another show so soon.
What's 'The 50' all about?
Set to debut on JioHotstar and Colors TV, The 50 is a reality show where 50 contestants live in a palace with no set rules.
Unlike Bigg Boss, fans pick who they want to back—and if their favorite wins after around 50 episodes, they get to share in the prize money.
Bhatt's recent spotlight
Bhatt was runner-up on Bigg Boss 19 and won fans over with her resilience—especially after being evicted on Day 1 and then making a strong comeback.
Even after facing social media controversy over allegations on Reddit that she reached the finale due to connections with the creative team, she's stayed in the limelight and is now focusing on her next career moves.